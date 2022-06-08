Puljujarvi is facing a 4-6 week recovery period due to a shoulder injury general manager Ken Holland told reporters Wednesday, per Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com.

Based on Puljujarvi's recovery timeline, he shouldn't be expected to miss any time next season and figures to be good to go for training camp. The youngster will be a restricted free agent this offseason, so the team will need to re-sign him, though he is unlikely to be the top priority for the club that also has to make a decision on the future of Evander Kane.