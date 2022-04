Puljujarvi (illness) recorded an assist in 13:27 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Puljujarvi missed three games due to an illness, and he was eased back into the lineup. The 23-year-old had the secondary assist on Philip Broberg's first career goal, which tied the game at 4-4 in the third period. Puljujarvi is up to 14 tallies, 22 helpers, 158 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-22 rating through 64 contests.