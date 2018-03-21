Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Ends point drought

Puljujarvi collected two points in Edmonton's 7-3 blowout victory over Carolina on Tuesday.

Puljujarvi found the back of the net and added a helper in the contest -- ending his six-game point drought. The Oilers' third line was an offensive powerhouse throughout the game; Milan Lucic, Ryan Strome and Puljujarvi were responsible for five total points. The 19-year-old winger has a promising future in Oil Country but being relegated to the third line hinders his opportunities in 2017-18.