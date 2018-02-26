Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Ends pointless streak

Puljujarvi collected an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Ducks.

The 19-year-old winger had gone 12 games without recording a point before assisting on Ryan Strome's goal early in the third period. Puljujarvi was able to increase his point total to 16 (nine goals, seven assists) in 2017-18 despite only seeing 7:51 of ice time in the contest. The Oilers' former first-round pick in 2016 (fourth overall) is best left on the waiver wire for now but the fast-approaching trade deadline could quickly change his outlook.