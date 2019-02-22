Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Facing long-term absence

Puljujarvi (lower body) is believed to be long-term and surgery may be on the table, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Spector indicates that if Puljujarvi winds up requiring surgery, it would likely put an end to his 2018-19 campaign. He will get a second opinion on the issue in the United States prior to making a final decision, but Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca notes that he won't be eligible for the for the AHL Bakersfield playoff run even if he makes it back in time o participate. Either way, it looks like some missed time awaits the 20-year-old winger.