Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Facing long-term absence
Puljujarvi (lower body) is believed to be long-term and surgery may be on the table, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Spector indicates that if Puljujarvi winds up requiring surgery, it would likely put an end to his 2018-19 campaign. He will get a second opinion on the issue in the United States prior to making a final decision, but Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca notes that he won't be eligible for the for the AHL Bakersfield playoff run even if he makes it back in time o participate. Either way, it looks like some missed time awaits the 20-year-old winger.
More News
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Shifts to IR•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Needs to regain confidence•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Subject of trade rumors•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Notches lone Oilers goal•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Back at hockey's highest level•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Bumped to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...