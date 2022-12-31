Puljujarvi scored a goal on five shots, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Puljujarvi's goal made it 4-0 at 9:58 of the first period. Even with the big lead, the winger didn't see much additional ice time, playing just 13:54 in the contest. He has three points over his last five games and is now at three tallies, six helpers, 56 shots on net, 76 hits and a minus-10 rating through 37 outings overall.