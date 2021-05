Puljujarvi scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Puljujarvi has been excellent in the last month with six goals and five assists in his last 14 games. For the season, the 22-year-old winger has a career-high 24 points with 106 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 93 hits in 51 outings.