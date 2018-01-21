Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: First three-point game in NHL

Puljujarvi had the first three-point game of his NHL career Saturday against Vancouver, netting his ninth goal of the season and adding two assists in a commanding victory.

Puljujarvi looked dominant in the victory, firing six shots on goal in 13:29 of ice time. He had been held off the scoresheet in eight straight games, but made headlines for a good reason recently after he was spotted playing outdoor hockey with young fans in Edmonton during the Oilers' bye week. The 19-year-old is now up to nine goals and 11 points in 30 games on the season. It's easy to forget he's just a teenager, so if he starts to gain more confidence following Saturday's performance, the Finnish sniper could be worth snatching up.