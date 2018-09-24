Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Flashing scoring potential in preseason
Puljujarvi has recorded two goals on 13 shots this preseason.
Drafted fourth overall in 2016, Puljujarvi is still figuring out the nuances of the NHL game. Last season, he banked 12 goals -- including a pair on the power play -- along with eight assists through 65 contests, but the Oilers have yet to trust him with a top-six role. Part of what made the Finn such a high draft pick is his competitive drive, so there's a good chance he uses that more to his advantage this coming season, his third in the NHL.
