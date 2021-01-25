Puljujarvi recorded an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Puljujarvi replaced Zack Kassian on the Oilers' top line, and it led to results in the second period. Puljujarvi found Connor McDavid with a pass that led to a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal. The 22-year-old Puljujarvi now has two assists and 22 shots in seven contests. The fourth overall pick from 2016 makes for an intriguing option in DFS as long as he's on the top line -- a return to the third line would make Puljujarvi a no-go for most fantasy managers.