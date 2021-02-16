Puljujarvi produced one assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Puljujarvi assisted on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' game-tying goal in the third period. The 22-year-old Puljujarvi missed Thursday's game in Montreal while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after being deemed a close contact to a person who tested positive. He quickly tested negative Thursday and Saturday to clear protocol, enabling his return Monday. The Finnish winger has six points, 42 shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating in 16 appearances this season.