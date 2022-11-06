Puljujarvi notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Puljujarvi has done almost nothing on offense this year -- his only other point was a goal Oct. 26 versus the Blues. The winger has been confined to a bottom-six role, though he saw the occasional shift in the top six Saturday as head coach Jay Woodcroft tries to spark either Puljujarvi or Kailer Yamamoto. In addition to his two points, Puljujarvi has 16 shots on net, seven PIM, 28 hits and a minus-6 rating in 12 appearances.