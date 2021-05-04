Puljujarvi scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Puljujarvi played right wing on a line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in Monday's game. It proved to be a fruitful assignment for Puljujarvi. He snapped a three-game dry spell with the two-point effort. The 22-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 23 points, 102 shots on net and 92 hits through 49 contests this year.