Puljujarvi notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Puljujarvi wasn't waived to make room for Kailer Yamamoto's (undisclosed) return from long-term injured reserve Friday. For at least one game, it paid off, as Puljujarvi helped out on a Derek Ryan tally in the first period. Puljujarvi has two points over his last four games, but just 12 in 53 outings this season. He's added 79 shots on net, 108 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-11 rating while logging primarily bottom-six minutes. An extended slump at some point could ultimately force the Oilers to move on from the inconsistent winger, especially since their cap situation currently has them limited to a 20-man roster.