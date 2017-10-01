Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Heading to minors

Puljujarvi was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.

The fourth overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, Puljujarvi split his maiden professional season between Edmonton and Bakersfield after struggling through 28 NHL contests. The Oilers have loads of forward depth -- in addition to the 2016 winner of the Hart and Art Ross Trophies, Connor McDavid -- and can afford to leave an uber-talented scorer like Puljujarvi in the minors to continue his development. If Puljujarvi impresses with Bakersfield, don't be surprised if he's recalled and placed in a top-six forward role before the end of 2017-18.