Puljujarvi notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Puljujarvi has an assist in each of his last two games, and he's collected three points through five outings in February. The 24-year-old winger hasn't received a bump in ice time even with the Oilers playing a man short in the last two games. He's at five goals, eight helpers, 81 shots on net, 110 hits and a minus-10 rating through 54 appearances.