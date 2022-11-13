Puljujarvi notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Puljujarvi has seen an increased role recently -- he's been promoted to the top line at even strength with Evander Kane (wrist) and Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed) out. It's a huge opportunity for Puljujarvi, who hasn't scored enough to even be considered streaky this season. He has a goal, two assists, 24 shots on net, 35 hits, seven PIM and a minus-6 rating. The Oilers' wing depth won't always be this thin, so the 24-year-old needs to make a statement soon if he wants to remain in a prime scoring spot later in the year.