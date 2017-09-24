Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Impressive in preseason rout
Puljujarvi recorded two goals (one with the power play) on three shots to complement an assist Saturday in a 6-2 preseason home win over the Jets.
The fourth overall pick from the 2016 draft was incredibly efficient in this one, as he did all of that damage in 12:48 of ice time. Skating with Connor McDavid certainly helped his cause, but Puljujarvi is extremely talented in his own right. Expect natural growth in his game after he recorded eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 28 games as a rookie last season.
