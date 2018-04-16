Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Lacckluster season
Puljujarvi finished the 2017-18 campaign with 20 points in 65 games.
The young speedster finished the 2017-18 season with 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 65 games -- his last points (one goal, one assist) coming in a 7-3 rout of Carolina on March 20. Puljujarvi was relegated to the third line towards the end of the year and hardly ever saw time on the power play (0:45) -- as one of the Oilers' top prospects, he will need to see more opportunities to be worthy of fantasy consideration.
