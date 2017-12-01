Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Leads team in shots
Puljujarvi didn't register a point in Edmonton's loss to Toronto on Thursday, but he led the team with seven shots on goal.
The 19-year-old forward isn't lighting up the league, but he's starting to show signs of the offensive prowess that got him drafted third overall in 2016. Nonetheless, it's probably best to wait on rostering him until he earns a more consistent spot in the lineup.
