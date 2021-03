Puljujarvi scored a goal on three shots and doled out four hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Puljujarvi tallied at 17:01 of the second period to get the Oilers on the board. The 22-year-old winger has seven goals this year, and three of them have come in four games against the Flames. He's at 10 points, 58 shots on net and 50 hits through 25 contests overall.