Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Needs to regain confidence

Puljujarvi's confidence is slipping, as the Oilers continue to play him sparingly, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

The Oilers took the Swede with the fourth overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but he's produced only 17 goals and 20 assists over 138 games for the Oilers to date. It certainly doesn't help that he's only averaged 12:30 of ice time in his young career, and now many a hockey fan is wondering if the talented forward will be traded at the deadline. Remember, the Oilers are operating with an interim GM in Keith Gretzky, and he will have to tread carefully so as to not make the wrong move for the next Oilers boss. Meanwhile, anyone owning Puljujarvi in dynasty leagues are advised to ride out the storm, as he still has tons of untapped scoring potential.