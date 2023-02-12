Puljujarvi scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Rumors continue to swirl about the potential end of Puljujarvi's tenure with the Oilers. He was able to temporarily quiet that talk with a third-period tally that stood as the game-winner, his first such goal this year. It doesn't change the fact that he's been scratched three times in the last eight games. The Oilers will also need to make cap space when Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed) returns, and Puljujarvi's 11 points in 50 games while raking in $3 million make him an easy target for criticism. The winger has added 75 shots on net, 102 hits and 26 PIM this season, but he's best avoided in fantasy until he receives a much-needed change of scenery.