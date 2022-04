Puljujarvi scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Puljujarvi redirected an Evan Bouchard shot in at 18:00 of the second period. The tally snapped a six-game point drought for Puljujarvi, who has struggled more on offense while shuffling around the lineup over the last month or so. The 23-year-old winger is up to 14 tallies, 35 points, 157 shots, 81 hits and a plus-21 rating through 63 contests in what's been a career year.