Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Nets pair of goals

Puljujarvi potted two goals in Saturday's win over the Flames.

The 19-year-old has fired 11 shots on goal in his two most recent outings and he got rewarded Saturday. Puljujarvi now has four goals in 10 contests and has been playing on the first line. He isn't on the power play right now, but it won't be long before the Oilers put his lethal weapon of a shot to use. Given his top-six role and goal-scoring ability, Puljujarvi is certainly worth a look right now.