Puljujarvi scored a goal on four shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Puljujarvi tied the game at 3-3 just 1:18 into the third period on a set-up from Connor McDavid. Unfortunately, Puljujarvi took a slashing minor on his next shift, leading to the Flames retaking the lead on a Dillon Dube power-play goal. While the penalty won't earn Puljujarvi any favors, he's done reasonably well on the Oilers' top line. He has five points, 34 shots, 21 hits and a minus-5 rating through 13 contests. Four of his five points have come in seven games since he was promoted to a spot on McDavid's right wing.