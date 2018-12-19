Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Notches lone Oilers goal

Puljujarvi scored a goal in Tuesday's loss to the Blues.

Puljujarvi was posted up on top of the circle when he slapped home a pass from Jujhar Khaira. It was Puljujarvi's 13th game since being recalled to the big club, and he now has two goals and an assist in that span.

