Puljujarvi recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Puljujarvi set up Zach Hyman's tally just 54 seconds into the second period. That helper extended Puljujarvi's point streak to six games, during which he has two goals and seven helpers. The 23-year-old winger is showing his breakout potential early, and he's been solid with 14 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-2 rating to supplement the strong scoring numbers.