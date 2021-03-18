Puljujarvi scored a goal and supplied an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.
Head coach Dave Tippett reunited the trio of Puljujarvi, Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for Wednesday's game. Puljujarvi scored a power-play marker in the first period and added a helper on Darnell Nurse's goal in the third. The 22-year-old Puljujarvi has eight tallies, four assists, 69 shots on net and 63 hits through 31 contests. He snapped a five-game point drought Wednesday.
