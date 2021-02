Puljujarvi scored a goal, doled out two hits and blocked a pair of shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Puljujarvi struck at 5:41 of the first period for his second goal in as many games. The 22-year-old has five tallies, eight points, 44 shots on net and 31 hits through 18 contests this season. A prominent first-line role and a dash of physicality gives Puljujarvi some fantasy appeal in deeper formats.