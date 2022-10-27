Puljujarvi secured his first point this season during the 3-1 victory over the Blues on Wednesday.
Puljujarvi, who entered Wednesday's game with zero goals and assists and only eight shots in six starts, was not producing. The 2016 fourth-overall draft pick registered a career-best 36 points last season and was projected by team brass to advance into a top-six role by now. It hasn't happened. Perhaps Wednesday's deflected tally will spark the 24-year-old right winger to earn more than the 12 minutes, 16 seconds of ice time he earned against the Blues.
