Puljujarvi recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 triple overtime loss to the Jets in Game 4.

Puljujarvi managed a goal and an assist in the four-game sweep at the hands of the Jets. The 23-year-old added 15 shots on net and eight hits while often working in a top-six role. After a positive return to North America with 25 points in 55 regular-season outings, Puljujarvi will look to continue improving in 2021-22.