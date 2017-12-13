Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Picks up two points Tuesday
Puljujarvi registered a goal, and assist, and a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Blue Jackets.
Puljujarvi is rewarding his coaching staff for placing him on the top line with Connor McDavid and Milan Lucic with three goals and five points in his last six games. Those in deeper leagues will want to add him immediately, and managers in standard formats should strongly consider doing the same as the 19-year-old could break out in a big way in short order.
