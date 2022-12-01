Puljujarvi notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Puljujarvi had the puck down low and fed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the slot for the Oilers' second goal. There's been improvement in Puljujarvi's game lately -- he has four assists in his last eight outings, but he's still at just six points, a minus-10 rating, 34 shots on net and 50 hits through 23 contests overall. He'll get a chance to play a bit more with the Oilers missing a handful of wingers, but he hasn't done much to suggest he should keep a top-six job after the team gets healthier.