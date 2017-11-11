Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Pots first goal Saturday

Puljujarvi recorded a goal and five shots during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The fourth overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft made a good first impression after being recalled Friday. The Oilers are clearly high on the top prospect so he will be given every chance to stick around should he perform well, so keep an eye on his usage moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories