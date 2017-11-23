Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Pots goal Wednesday
Puljujarvi registered a goal and two shots during Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Red Wings.
The fourth-overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has two goals in seven games since being recalled from AHL-Bakersfield. The 19-year-old winger is lined up with Mike Cammalleri and Ryan Strome on Edmonton's third line, so points could ensue if the trio can establish some chemistry, so keep an eye on him in deeper formats.
