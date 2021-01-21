Puljujarvi earned a power-play assist and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Puljujarvi deflected a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins directly to Leon Draisaitl, who buried the goal. Perhaps it was a bit lucky, but it was also Puljujarvi's first point in five games in his return to the Oilers. The winger only skated 9:02 in Wednesday's game, and he still has a minus-4 rating with 12 shots on goal and eight hits this season. Fantasy managers in deeper formats may want to cut bait with Puljujarvi, as he hasn't been able to produce much in a bottom-six role, making it difficult for head coach Dave Tippett to trust him with more significant usage.