Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Promoted to big club
The Oilers recalled Puljujarvi from AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
Anton Slepyshev (groin) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move Friday, so Puljujarvi will round out Edmonton's depth up front until Slepyshev is cleared to return. The 19-year-old winger could be an interesting play in daily contests Saturday, as he's expected to skate with Milan Lucic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the Oilers' second line against the Rangers.
