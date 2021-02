Puljujarvi (undisclosed) may not be available for Thursday's clash with the Canadiens, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

According to coach Dave Tippett, Puljujarvi was held out of morning skate for precautionary reasons, but it sounds like his status for Thursday night's contest will likely boil down to a game-time decision. If Puljujarvi's unable to go, Kailer Yamamoto could get bumped up to the top line.