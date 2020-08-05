Puljujarvi agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Karpat (Finland) on Wednesday.
Per Sportsnet's Chris Johnston, Puljujarvi's deal includes an NHL-out clause that would allow him to rejoin the Oilers ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. In the meantime, the winger will remain with Karpat for which he notched 24 goals and 29 helpers in 56 appearances last year.
