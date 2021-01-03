Puljujarvi will attend the Oilers' training camp, which opens Sunday, Dustin Nielson of TSN 1260 reports.

Puljujarvi is in an intriguing player to watch, both for the Oilers and fantasy managers. The fourth overall pick from 2016, he's struggled to adapt to the NHL, and spent all of 2019-20 with Karpat of the Finnish Liiga. He had 53 points in 56 contests in his home country, but he has only 37 points in 139 NHL games over parts of three seasons. If he ends up in a bottom-six role in Edmonton, fantasy owners likely won't have much interest, but a gig on Connor McDavid's wing could be a boon to Puljujarvi's fantasy value.