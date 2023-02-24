Puljujarvi had an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Penguins.

Puljujarvi notched an assist for the third time in his last four games. The 24-year-old was in danger of going on waivers as recently as a week ago, but his recent uptick in offense has likely reduced that threat for now. He's up to 14 points, 85 shots on net, 110 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 56 outings overall.