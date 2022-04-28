Puljujarvi (illness) is set to return Thursday against San Jose, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
The 23-year-old took line rushes at morning skate on the top line with Connor McDavid and Evander Kane, further cementing his return to the lineup after a three-game absence. Puljujarvi will look to further build on his career-high 35 points in the final two games of the regular season.
