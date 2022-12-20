Puljujarvi produced a goal on two shots during a 4-3 overtime loss to the host Predators on Monday.
Puljujarvi, who entered Monday leading the Oilers with 69 hits, provided some unexpected offense in the first period, tying the game at 1-1 with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle. The 24-year-old right winger beat goalie Juuse Saros five-hole for his first goal in 26 appearances. Puljujarvi failed to record a finished check during 10:57 of ice time Monday.
