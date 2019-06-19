Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Seeking trade from Oilers
Puljujarvi (hip) has "made it clear" to the Oilers that he wants to be traded, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Puljujarvi hasn't had much success since being selected by Edmonton with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, notching 17 goals and 37 points in 139 NHL appearances, so it's reached a point that a change of scenery may be in the best interest of both parties. However, the Oilers aren't going to simply give the Swedish winger away, and intend on being patient while finding the right fit for a trade partner. To complicate matters, Puljujarvi just underwent surgery on both of his hips in March, which will undoubtedly have an impact on his perceived value around the league. Puljujarvi will be suiting up for an NHL club in 2019-20, but at this point it's essentially a foregone conclusion that it won't be Edmonton.
