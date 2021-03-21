Puljujarvi produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

While Puljujarvi had one assist in Saturday's game, he nearly had three. He set up Darnell Nurse for the equalizer in the third period for the assist that counted. Puljujarvi also just missed swiping the puck to Connor McDavid on his first-period tally, and the secondary helper was switched to Nurse on Leon Draisaitl's game-winner in the third. it was still a solid game for Puljujarvi, who has 13 points, 75 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-3 rating through 33 contests.