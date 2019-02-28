Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Set for hip surgery
Puljujarvi will undergo surgery on his hip and will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Puljujarvi has already missed the Oilers' previous six outings due to his hip issue. There was some speculation that the winger would be moved at the trade deadline, but his injury ended any chance of him being moved. Set to be a restricted free agent July 1, it's unclear if Edmonton will try again to trade him or what sort of offer he will get from the club in terms of a likely bridge deal given the uncertainty of his recovery timeline.
More News
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Facing long-term absence•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Shifts to IR•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Needs to regain confidence•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Subject of trade rumors•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Notches lone Oilers goal•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Back at hockey's highest level•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...