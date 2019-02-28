Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Set for hip surgery

Puljujarvi will undergo surgery on his hip and will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Puljujarvi has already missed the Oilers' previous six outings due to his hip issue. There was some speculation that the winger would be moved at the trade deadline, but his injury ended any chance of him being moved. Set to be a restricted free agent July 1, it's unclear if Edmonton will try again to trade him or what sort of offer he will get from the club in terms of a likely bridge deal given the uncertainty of his recovery timeline.