Puljujarvi agreed to terms on a two-year, $3.5 million deal with Edmonton on Wednesday.

After a couple offseasons of 'will he, won't he' speculation, Puljujarvi finally signed a new contract with the Oilers that will see him join the club for the 2020-21 campaign. The winger will still start the year overseas with Karpat (Finland) but then can link up with the organization for training camp. The 2016 fourth-overall pick racked up 53 points in 56 games playing in Sweden last year and could get an opportunity to play on the Oilers' top line with Connor McDavid given his skating and scoring touch.