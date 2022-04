Puljujarvi (illness) is expected to be ready to return to action Thursday against San Jose, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Puljujarvi will miss a third straight contest Tuesday versus Pittsburgh due to an illness, but he's expected to be ready to rejoin the lineup when the Oilers return home for Thursday's matchup with the Sharks. He's collected 14 goals and 35 points through 63 games this season.