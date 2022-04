Puljujarvi won't play Friday against Colorado due to a non-COVID illness, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

With Puljujarvi under the weather, look for Josh Archibald, Devin Shore or Derick Brassard to enter the lineup against the Avalanche. Puljujarvi can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's matchup with Columbus.